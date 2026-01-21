On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers turned in one of their most ugly performances of the season with a 138-110 road loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. Not much of anything went right in this one for the Clippers, who were playing without Kawhi Leonard after his knee issue recently ended his road trip prematurely.

This wasn't a great game for James Harden on the defensive end of the floor, as he was one of the many Clippers players who appeared to be a step slow in that aspect of the game, and after the game, the Bulls' postgame show created a montage of poor effort plays from Harden, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bulls postgame show broke down James Harden's lack of effort on the defensive end 😭pic.twitter.com/KZf4rENLfC — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 21, 2026

Defense has never been known to be a strong suit of James Harden's, but the effort, or lack thereof, that he put on display at certain points highlighted by the Bulls' postgame show will not sit well with Clippers fans.

Over the course of the last month, the Clippers have quietly been playing like one of the best teams in the NBA, slowly but surely digging themselves out of the massive hole they dug themselves to open up the season. However, the team still sits at 19-24 on the season, and considering that they play in the Western Conference, their margin for error is razor thin, meaning they can't afford to have lapses like the ones shown in the montage, especially now that Leonard is out of the lineup.

The good news for the Clippers is that their road trip is now concluded, and they will be hoping for a positive update on the Leonard front in the coming days. The Clippers currently occupy the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

In any case, Los Angeles will next take the floor at home against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening at 10:00 pm ET.