On Tuesday night, everything that could go right for the Chicago Bulls went right. Facing an old Los Angeles Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard (who's nursing a knee injury) on the second night of a back-to-back, at home no less, circumstances scarcely could have been better for the Bulls. And they took advantage of everything that was working out in their favor, demolishing the Clippers, 138-110, in a game that wasn't even as close as the 28-point final margin of victory would suggest.

In the fourth quarter, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue had pulled the plug, resting his starters to prevent overtaxing them in a game that was long gone from their grasp. However, the Bulls, which had a day of rest, left their starters in, including Coby White. White exploited the matchup against the Clippers' third-stringers, and he got into a roll that he ended up making four straight threes to put even more of a beating to an already-beaten down Clippers squad.

Coby White went on a 12-2 run on 4 straight threes for the Bulls 🔥pic.twitter.com/eC79a5EenT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

White is one of the Clippers' reported trade targets, and there may not be a better audition for him than the one he put up on Tuesday night. He ended the night leading the Bulls in scoring with 27 points to go along with six assists.

Will Bulls sell prior to the trade deadline?

The Bulls currently have a 21-22 record, which tracks with how they seem to make being a play-in team their goal year-in, year-out. They have a few key guys in the final year of their deals, one of them being White, and this predicament makes it more likely for them to sell prior to the trade deadline.

Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu are also set to enter free agency at the end of the season, and so will Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins. And with the Bulls going nowhere fast, it may be the right move to try and at least get something of value for players who could simply bolt in free agency.