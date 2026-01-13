The Los Angeles Clippers came into Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a chance to win their ninth game in their last 11. But James Harden also came in just 14 points behind Shaquille O'Neal for ninth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Harden got off to a hot start, scoring 11 points in the first quarter on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. Harden also added three rebounds and three assists (leading to eight points) in the opening period.

With his first bucket of the third quarter, James Harden passed Shaquille O'Neal for ninth on the all-time scoring list. The Clippers star dribbled up-court and pulled-up for three at the top of the key and drilled it, giving him 16 points on the night and passing Shaq.

James Harden has officially passed Shaquille O'Neal for 9th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. 8. Wilt Chamberlain — 31,419

9. James Harden — 28,583

In 35 appearances for the Clippers this season, James Harden has averaged 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three, and 89.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Clippers, 15-23 on the season, are hoping to improve their record as the February 5th trade deadline fast approaches.