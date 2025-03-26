James Harden has a chance to play for the Los Angeles Clippers' contest against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It's a positive update given the Clippers guard struggled to walk after the team's home loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Harden has played in 68 of the Clippers' 71 games this season.

James Harden gets positive injury update ahead of game vs. Knicks

James Harden suffered the apparent ankle/foot injury early in the third quarter while getting around defender Luguentz Dort, who was attempting to get over a screen by Ivica Zubac.

While attempting to go over Zubac's screen, Dort's lifted his left knee, which collided with Harden's left thigh, knocking him off balance and putting him in visible discomfort. Harden hopped on his right foot once as he winced and ended up rolling his right foot on the second hop following the hit to his thigh.

The Clippers point guard went down immediately and stayed down for a little under a minute as the Thunder collected the turnover and pushed in transition. After securing a rebound, Tyronn Lue called a timeout as Kawhi Leonard dribbled up court to allow their star guard ample time to return to the bench.

“He's feeling pretty good,” head coach Tyronn Lue said at Clippers practice in New York City on Tuesday. “We don't know the plan for tomorrow yet, we're taking it day by day, but he feels a lot better than when it actually happened.”

When asked to clarify what exactly Harden's injury is, Lue responded, “I can't speak on that. I ain't speaking on that, but he said he feels better.”

The Clippers guard suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle during Sunday's loss. Harden was able to finish the game, but there was legitimate concern for Harden's foot postgame.

“I rolled my foot,” James Harden told reporters in the locker room of his injury. “I got bumped. I got kneed in the thigh, and I was hopping, and I rolled my foot. It’s in the middle of my foot.”

When asked for clarification about where exactly his injury was, Harden responded, “It's a foot roll.”

Harden was seen working out with members of the Clippers medical staff during Friday's practice and was moving well, but still there's still no clear indication that he'll suit up on Tuesday night when the Clippers take on the New York Knicks.

The Clippers have listed Harden as “questionable” to play on Wednesday night, with their next game coming on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Not ruling Harden out a full day in advance bodes well for the progress he's made since he was seen limping in the Clippers locker room immediately after Sunday's game.

Harden is the only rotation player listed on the injury report, with the only other player listed being Jordan Miller with left hamstring tendinopathy.

In 68 appearances for the Clippers this season, James Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He's struggled shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three on the season, but has upped his averages to 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game since the All-Star break.