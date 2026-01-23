The Los Angeles Clippers have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past month; since the 20th of December, the Clippers have won 14 of their past 17 games, including their Thursday night clash against archrival Los Angeles Lakers. They led by as many as 26 points on Thursday before a late scare from the Lakers made the Clippers sweat en route to a 112-104 victory.

The Clippers' turnaround is legitimate, with Kawhi Leonard being in MVP mode and James Harden being his usual, reliable self. Leonard returned to action from a three-game absence and poured in 24 points, while Harden stuffed the stat sheet with an 18-point, seven-rebound, and 10-assist night.

Due to how deep the hole they dug themselves in earlier this season is, the Clippers still have a long way to go before they solidify their place in the Western Conference postseason picture. Nonetheless, a win is a win, and Harden could not be any more thankful that they pulled that out against the Lakers.

“We did just enough… Whatever it takes to win, that’s the mindset for me,” Harden told Amazon Prime sideline reporter Allie Clifton.

The Clippers will look to keep their strong run going on Sunday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 PM E.T.

Clippers lock in with time to spare

The Clippers have played with a sense of desperation and urgency over the past month or so. They are now 10th in the West standings after languishing in 13th or 14th for most of the season's first two months, and with 38 games remaining in their schedule, they have so much time to climb over the .500 mark and even challenge for an outright playoff spot.

There is a chance that LA could even pull off a blockbuster trade, with someone like Ivica Zubac potentially giving way.