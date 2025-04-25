Kawhi Leonard delivered another standout performance on Thursday night, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a commanding 117-83 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series. However, it was Leonard’s postgame press conference that drew additional attention, as the two-time NBA Finals MVP made headlines for his actions off the court.

Before fielding questions from the media, Leonard removed all Gatorade bottles from the interview table. As he did so, he reportedly remarked, “Take those Gatorades down… kids don’t need to be drinking that.”

When asked by a media member to elaborate on his reasoning or suggest healthier alternatives, Leonard declined to comment further.

“I'm not going to mention it right now, you can talk to me after,” he said.

Leonard has a history of distancing himself from Gatorade branding. During the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, after winning MVP honors, he similarly removed a Gatorade bottle from the podium, stating at the time, “Not sponsored by Gatorade.”

Leonard’s public gesture adds a new layer to his reputation for privacy and independence off the court, while also sparking conversation around athlete endorsements and product promotion. Whether the move was meant as a health-conscious message or a continued rejection of non-affiliated branding remains unclear.

On the court, Leonard has continued to set the tone for the Clippers in the postseason. He finished Game 3 with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 3-for-6 from three-point range. His steady leadership has helped Los Angeles take a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets.

Through three games, Leonard is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 60.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers will look to maintain momentum as they host the Nuggets once again for Game 4 on Saturday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, with Los Angeles aiming to protect home court before the series shifts back to Denver for Game 5.