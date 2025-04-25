The LA Clippers sent a strong message in Game 3: they’re here to win, and they’re doing it with purpose. Fueled by a huge team effort and a “killer” mindset, they overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets on both ends of the floor, cruising to a 117-83 win and taking a 2-1 series lead.

James Harden led the charge early, scoring all of his 20 points in the first half while also dishing out 9 assists and grabbing 6 rebounds. He lit the spark, and the rest of the team caught fire.

“Tonight, there's contribution from everybody. Everybody made shots, and we played well. We played as a team,” Harden said postgame in an interview with Taylor Rooks on NBA TV. “We were getting shots and opportunities in our first two games that just didn't go in. Tonight they went in force.”

With Harden setting the tone, the Clippers looked sharp, hungry, and in sync. Kawhi Leonard was in control with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Norman Powell came off the bench to score 20, and Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 9 boards. LA shot 18-of-39 from beyond the arc (46.2%) and committed just 10 turnovers—a night-and-day difference from earlier performances.

They also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Nuggets 48-38, and played with urgency on both ends of the floor.

“The first two games we played pretty good defense,” Harden explained. “Tonight, we rebounded at a high level and took care of the ball. With that combination, we got a chance.”

Even with Nikola Jokić notching another triple-double (23 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists) and Jamal Murray scoring 23, the Nuggets couldn’t keep up. Their offense stalled, and their defense cracked under the weight of LA’s all-out effort.

But it was Harden’s mic-drop moment that best captured the night’s tone and the team’s intent: “Killer mentality. Protect home court.”

With momentum on their side and home court still theirs to defend, the Clippers are heading into Game 4 with confidence, chemistry, and a chip on their shoulder. The Nuggets, meanwhile, will need to regroup fast. If LA brings the same energy on Saturday, Denver could be staring at a 3-1 deficit—and a storm they may not be able to weather.