Since early Jan. 2026, Finn Bálor has been engaged in a World title feud against Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. Following his failure to defeat Punk at Belfast, Northern Ireland, Bálor continued the feud in North America.

After Punk's match against AJ Styles before Royal Rumble 2026, Bálor launched a surprise attack on Punk. Last week on Monday Night RAW, while Roman Reigns confronted Punk ahead of his WrestleMania 42 match, Punk diverted his attention toward “The Prince.”

With still a few weeks left for Elimination Chamber 2026, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that, as of Feb. 2, 2026, one of the proposed plans in WWE is to have Bálor challenge Punk for the World title at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Chicago. Sean Ross Sapp also further noted in the report that the plan has long been for Punk to compete in Chicago in some capacity.

Sean Ross Sapp claimed that one of the plans he heard involves Punk accepting the rematch on “his turf” after competing in Europe, closer to Bálor's home. The inaugural Universal Champion Finn Bálor has not competed since Jan. 19, 2026.

WWE legend CM Punk addresses retirement concerns

A few weeks ago, during an interview with Cinema Blend, CM Punk opened up and addressed the concerns regarding his retirement.

“When I was 15, if you asked me if I'd be wrestling when I was 40, I would tell you ‘No, that's crazy. 40 is so old.' I'm 47, and I don't feel old yet. Terry Funk wrestled for a long time. Ric Flair wrestled for a long time,” Punk added. “I mean, there are luchadores that are like in their 70s that are still doing it. I would estimate probably the big 50 is when I should maybe gracefully bow out. Knock on wood, if nothing else horrible happens,” Punk said.