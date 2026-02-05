In case there was any doubt, CM Punk and Roman Reigns will headline the second night of WWE WrestleMania 42 in April 2026 with their match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Talking to the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, one of the hosts, TJ Jefferson, reported that Punk vs. Reigns will headline the second night of WWE WrestleMania 42 with Punk there.

🚨 Cm Punk and Roman Reigns will officially headline Night 2 Of WrestleMania 🚨 “Congratulations, Roman” 😂 (Via @theresnocontest) pic.twitter.com/68JblF9Ssg — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 5, 2026

Punk then quipped, “Congratulations, Roman,” to the “Tribal Chief,” who has headlined four of the six Night 2s since WWE split WrestleMania into two nights in 2020. Additionally, he has been in the main event of Night 1 twice (at WrestleMania 40 and 41).

Why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk being the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 matters

Reigns and Punk were both in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 last year. However, if they main event Night 2 of WrestleMania 42, that means they will fully close out the weekend.

Article Continues Below

This would be nothing new to Reigns, who has already headlined 10 WrestleManias. An 11th is just padding his record, adding to his growing legacy.

However, Punk has not headlined the second night of WrestleMania before. So, if they do in 2026, it will mark a major first for the “Voice of the Voiceless.” He got his moment in 2025, headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 against Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE confirms the report from No-Contest Wrestling. This would be a major development if it turns out to be true.

Punk is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He will defend the title against Reigns at WrestleMania 42. Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble, meaning he could choose his opponent for the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

While he has a long history with the Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre over on Friday Night SmackDown, he set his sights on Punk during the following episode of Monday Night RAW.