In his late-40s and aged 47, WWE World Heavyweight champion CM Punk is not looking forward to stopping anytime soon. Away from WWE for nearly a decade, CM Punk made his return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames, before winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first-time in over a decade in 2025.

Engaged in several high-octane feuds, Punk recently addressed his retirement thoughts and admitted that he doesn't feel ready to step away just yet. In a new interview with Cinema Blend, Punk opened up about his plans on hanging up his boots.

“When I was 15, if you asked me if I'd be wrestling when I was 40, I would tell you ‘No, that's crazy. 40 is so old.' I'm 47, and I don't feel old yet. Terry Funk wrestled for a long time. Ric Flair wrestled for a long time,” Punk added. “I mean, there are luchadores that are like in their 70s that are still doing it. I would estimate probably the big 50 is when I should maybe gracefully bow out. Knock on wood, if nothing else horrible happens.”

With almost three years left for “The Second City Saint” to reach the 50 milestone, he currently needs to shift his focus toward WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. While scheduled to face Finn Bálor next in Belfast, Northern Ireland, he also has challenges lined up in the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber on his road to WrestleMania.

CM Punk is now also scheduled to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Night Patrol, directed by Ryan Prows, and co-starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, Freddie Gibbs, and more.