The Los Angeles Clippers had come all the way back from a 20-point deficit to take the lead late in Game 4 of their opening round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. But with overtime looming, the Clippers had their hearts ripped out on their home floor, 101-99, after Aaron Gordon dunked in a game-winner to tie the series at two games apiece.

For the Clippers fans in attendance, it must have been a nerve-wracking few minutes as the officials conferred at the scorer’s table to ascertain whether or not Aaron Gordon’s game-winner came before the final buzzer sounded. The shot was ultimately ruled good and that must have been such a sinking feeling for Clippers fans.

Sure enough, fans took to social media to express their disbelief in the Game 4 ending in that way. Some fans ridiculously accused the NBA of getting the call wrong on purpose to extend the series.

Finger was still touching the ball. Refs cooking to get viewership up since this is easily the best series of the playoffs — 🇻🇦 (@relaxjose_) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

We all know that was stolen from us. Refs are Jokic fans — Ð € R € Ķ 🎯 (@PassingPaisano) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

REFS VS CLIPPERS — Bizarre (@guythemenace) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Others were in disbelief at the Clippers inability to put a body on the Nuggets and deny them such an easy look at the basket for the win.

BOX OUT!! — Brian Ping (@brianpingnews) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Norman Powell doesn’t chase rebounds and doesn’t know how to box out — clips🛸 (@ClipsIverson) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brain fart on boxing out cost you this game. — BoomCanoe (@EdinitoPurog) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

And yet others gave credit to the Clippers for showing fight and making a huge comeback, even if they did fall short.

Missed a lot of really good looks. Some awful officiating. And lost by a centimeter. Win game 6 at home and we move — Matthew Boulter (@OregonLAA) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Incredible fight at the end heart breaker 💔💔 — Stragic (@Demontics22) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Nuggets’ win, they tied the series at two games apiece and recaptured homecourt after the Clippers had seized it with their Game 2 win. Both teams have proven now that they can win at home and on the road in this series.

The Nuggets’ had a few question marks coming into Game 4 due to injuries to Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook. Porter ended up playing while Westbrook was sidelined with a foot injury.

The Clippers once trailed by as many as 20 points, 86-65, heading into the fourth quarter. But they used an incredible run in the final period to not only get back into the game, but to take the lead, 97-96, with a little over a minute to go. But after forcing a Nikola Jokic miss in the finals seconds, the Clippers lost track of Gordon and the rest is history.