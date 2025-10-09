Chris Paul has long been known as one of the sharpest basketball minds of his generation, and now NBA executives are envisioning his leadership extending beyond the hardwood. In the league’s annual survey of general managers, Paul, who is back with the Los Angeles Clippers, was voted the active player most likely to become a successful head coach someday, earning 27% of the vote.

Nicknamed the “Point God” for his exceptional command of the game, Paul’s influence has long transcended box scores. His understanding of tempo, spacing, and accountability has made him a coach’s dream and a natural leader in every locker room he’s joined.

After spending last season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he remarkably played all 82 games, becoming the first player to do so in his 20th season or later, Paul’s return to the Clippers adds another chapter to his storied career.

This reunion is a homecoming of sorts. Paul previously played six seasons with the Clippers (2011–12 to 2016–17), helping usher in the franchise’s “Lob City” era. During that span, he was a five-time All-Star and earned five All-NBA selections, the most in franchise history.

His 4,023 assists also remain a Clippers record, underscoring his lasting impact on the organization’s identity and success.

The NBA.com survey placing Paul atop the list of potential future head coaches only reinforces what many have observed throughout his career: his basketball IQ and leadership are elite.

Trailing Paul in the poll were Mike Conley (Minnesota Timberwolves) and T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) at 17% each, followed by Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets, 13%) and Garrett Temple (Toronto Raptors, 10%).

Now back with the Clippers, Paul’s presence extends beyond the stat sheet.

He’s already serving as a mentor and on-court extension of head coach Tyronn Lue, guiding a Clippers team with championship aspirations. And while his playing career continues to defy time, it’s becoming increasingly clear that once the “Point God” finally hangs up his jersey, his next chapter may unfold from the sidelines, clipboard in hand, leading once again.