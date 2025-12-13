Rumors are heating up about outfielder Luis Robert Jr., as it sounds like several teams are potentially interested in trading for the Chicago White Sox star. One of those teams includes the New York Mets, but the club could have some competition in trade negotiations.

There is speculation that the Mets, along with the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates, are interested in possibly trading for Luis, according to baseball reporter Francys Romero. It's also said that there is a common belief that there is a strong chance of the White Sox trading the 28-year-old center fielder.

“Several teams, including the Mets, Padres, and Pirates, have expressed interest in CF Luis Robert Jr. The White Sox continue to evaluate different scenarios. Multiple industry sources believe Robert Jr. has a strong chance of being traded this offseason.”

The six-year pro had a breakout year in 2023, earning his first and, so far, only All-Star appearance. Since then, Roberts' game has seemingly declined in 2024 and 2025 in Chicago. He ended the 2025 campaign with a .223 batting average (career-low) and .297 OBP while recording 85 hits, 14 home runs, and 53 RBIs.

Despite the concerns, Luis Robert Jr. certainly could excel on a team like the Mets, Padres, or Pirates. A fresh start somewhere else could be exactly what he needs to get back on track. But only time will tell how the trade market plays out for Robert and the White Sox. Considering Chicago ended last season with the worst record in the AL, trading Robert for a prospect or two would certainly be worth it.