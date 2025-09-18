Text messages linked to Kawhi Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, have surfaced as part of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers, further intensifying scrutiny of the franchise’s financial dealings.

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre shared what he described as a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent from Robertson to Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg. The exchange, Torre reported, centered on delays tied to Leonard’s additional $20 million equity arrangement with the now-bankrupt financial firm.

“I’m about to read to you the screenshot of a text message apparently sent from the cell phone number of Kawhi’s Uncle Dennis Robertson and addressed to Joe Sanberg,” Torre said on Thursday’s show. “And the Uncle Dennis number writes, ‘Good morning, Joe. Hope you had a wonderful weekend. Just a heads up, things are still dragging. Mike has the contract for about 14 days now. Haven’t heard back. Thanks. Just keeping you informed.’”

Torre noted that “Mike” referred to Mike Shuckerow, Aspiration’s general counsel, who declined to comment about the message. Robertson did not respond to inquiries, and neither did Sanberg’s attorneys. Torre said he confirmed that the “Mike” mentioned was indeed Shuckerow, who was described in the message as delaying finalizing the agreement.

The texts appeared to reference Leonard’s additional equity deal in Aspiration, an arrangement that, according to Torre, expanded his total compensation to $48 million. The deal included $28 million in sponsorship money and another $20 million in stock shares from Sanberg’s personal holdings.

Uncle Dennis texts deepen Clippers-Kawhi Leonard Aspiration scandal

The messages are the latest development in a growing scandal that has placed the Clippers under NBA investigation. The league announced earlier this month that it had hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to review the team’s ties to Aspiration, which signed a $300 million arena sponsorship agreement with the Clippers in 2021.

Ballmer personally invested $50 million into the company that same year. By 2024, Aspiration had collapsed into bankruptcy, and Sanberg pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of $248 million. The new texts linking Robertson to direct conversations about Leonard’s equity deal add another layer of evidence suggesting the arrangement may have been designed to circumvent the league’s salary cap.

The Clippers have denied wrongdoing, with Ballmer previously calling his investment in Aspiration “a bad deal” and insisting he was unaware of any impropriety. Leonard has not commented publicly.

For Robertson, who has long served as Leonard’s business manager, the texts highlight his influential role in navigating negotiations that extend beyond standard basketball contracts. His involvement dates back to Leonard’s contentious exit from San Antonio and has drawn league-wide attention in the years since.

As the investigation continues, the release of the messages is expected to further test the NBA’s enforcement powers. Commissioner Adam Silver has emphasized that the league will wait for the inquiry’s findings before determining potential penalties, which could include fines, suspensions, or the loss of draft picks.

For the Clippers, the latest revelations keep them firmly at the center of one of the NBA’s most high-profile controversies in recent memory.