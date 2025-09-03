The NBA has officially opened an investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

“We are aware of this morning’s media report regarding the LA Clippers,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. “And (we) are commencing an investigation.”

This announcement from Bass and the NBA comes after a report from Pablo Torre on Wednesday morning alleging that Kawhi Leonard received a lucrative, no-work contract in the form of a cap-circumventing scheme by the organization.

Essentially, these reports suggest that Leonard was paid under the table through a now-bankrupt environmental company called Aspiration as a form of payment that would be added to his contract with the Clippers.

In his latest episode of the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, Torre said seven anonymous former employees of the company claim that the $28 million endorsement deal Leonard got from the company after signing with Los Angeles in 2022 was for a “no-show job” and added to his salary to dodge cap restraints the organization faced.

The Clippers are connected to Aspiration and these allegations as a result of owner Steve Ballmer investing $50 million into the company.

“I was told, ‘Oh, these are the major contracts and major players you really need to be aware of,'” an anonymous person who is said to be a former Aspiration employee in the financial department told Torre. “We went through a litany of really, really top-tier name contracts, and then (someone says), ‘Oh, by the way, we also have a marketing deal with Kawhi Leonard, like a $28 million organic marketing sponsorship deal with Kawhi.

“And that if I had any questions about it, essentially don’t (ask), because it was to ‘circumvent the salary cap. LOL.’ There was lots of ‘LOL' when things were shared.”

These findings reported by Torre, along with further details about Aspiration and their involvement with both Leonard and Ballmer, are being investigated by the NBA.

Leonard's personal team did not respond to communication from Torre, but the Clippers did provide a statement on behalf of the organization and the owner.

Article Continues Below

“Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary-cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.”

The organization continued its statement to The Athletic, which claimed that the team ended its relationship with Aspiration during the 2022-23 season, when the company “defaulted” on its obligations.

“Neither the Clippers nor Mr. Ballmer was aware of any improper activity by Aspiration or its co-founder until after the government instituted its investigation,” the Clippers' statement to The Athletic read. “The team and Mr. Ballmer stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way they can.”

This is not the first time Leonard is being investigated by the NBA for behind-the-scenes schemes relating to his contracts, as the NBA conducted an investigation into Leonard’s uncle and chief business partner, Dennis Robertson.

At the time, there were complaints that “Uncle Dennis” asked team officials for part ownership, a private plane available at all times, a house, and a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money for Leonard if he were to sign with them in free agency, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The league's investigation concluded with no findings that the Clippers provided any of these lavish amenities to Leonard during their contract negotiations in 2019 when he was an unrestricted free agent and chose them over the likes of the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and others.

If the league determines that Leonard, Ballmer, and the Clippers are guilty of any wrongdoing, swift punishment will be handed down by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who will not condone such actions.

The NBA will provide further updates on their investigation at a later time.