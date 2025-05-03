As the LA Clippers prepare for Game 7 on the road against the Denver Nuggets, reinforcements arrived. About 45 minutes before tipoff, a swarm of Clippers fans entered Ball Arena for Game 7 seated behind the basket nearest the Nuggets bench.

All this was a surprise organized by owner Steve Ballmer and Halo Sports CEO Gillian Zucker.

The LA Clippers flew fans over 120 fans from out from ‘The Swell' part of ‘The Wall' at Intuit Dome for Game 7 tonight in Denver. The decision to run with this came shortly after Game 6, when the Clippers officially forced Game 7 back in Denver.

The team brought all those fans together at Intuit Dome Saturday morning, boarded a bus together to Los Angeles International Airport, took a privately chartered flight to Denver, and took another bus straight to Ball Arena for the 5:30PM local tipoff.

The Clippers purchased round-trip tickets for every fan, tickets for the game, and provided rides to and from Ball Arena for Game 7.

The LA Clippers flew fans out from the Swell part of the Wall at Intuit Dome for Game 7 tonight in Denver 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mjRWHNMiDA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 3, 2025

The fans cheered upon arrival, thanking the Clippers owner.

In response, Steve Ballmer approached them and hyped them up going into the game.

The winner of Game 7 will fly to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Monday night. It's a quick turnaround, but the Clippers are hoping they can send their fans back home happy and with a win to prepare for Games 3 and 4 of the second round.