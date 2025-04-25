The Los Angeles Clippers fans had fun throughout the entirety of Game 3 in their team's blowout win over the Denver Nuggets in the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night.

The Clippers entered the game coming off a win on the road in Game 2. It allowed them to even up the series at one apiece, taking homecourt advantage away from the Nuggets for the time being.

Considering this was the team's first playoff game at the new Intuit Dome, Los Angeles fans made sure to make the atmosphere as lively as it can possibly be. Whether it was loud cheers for their team or wearing horse heads and making boos towards Denver, they did everything they needed to do to have the experience be positive for everyone who attended.

The Clippers prevailed in dominant fashion, performing at a high level on both sides of the ball. The Nuggets failed to do the same, as they experienced the pressure from the Clippers' fanbase. Case in point, the fan wall when they took shots at the free-throw line, per team reporter Tomer Azarly.

The Clippers Wall at it again. pic.twitter.com/0LogLV0ulr — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 25, 2025

What's next for Clippers after G3 win over Nuggets

The Clippers couldn't do no wrong throughout the course of Game 3 against the Nuggets.

On offense, they were remarkably efficient. They made 48% from the field, including 40% from downtown. On defense, they held Denver to 83 points on 40% and 27% shooting in those categories.

Six players scored in double-digits on Los Angeles' behalf. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. James Harden came next with 20 points and nine assists, Norman Powell put up 20 points and three assists, while Ivica Zubac provided 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Clippers will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they host the Nuggets in Game 4. The contest will take place on April 26 at 6 p.m. ET.