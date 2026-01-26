Tyronn Lue Los Angeles Clippers are facing an interesting couple of weeks ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The organization is right under the first apron line, and will need to stay under that line for the remainder of the season to avoid any apron penalties.

Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, however, have made themselves indispensable over the last month as two-way players who are facing a games limit. The team's priorities at the deadline will be to sign Miller and Sanders to standard contracts, but they'll have to make a couple of moves first.

Chris Paul, who was sent home in early December, needs to be traded in order to create a roster spot and open up more money under the first apron to sign both Miller and Sanders to deals.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Tyronn Lue addressed the team's current stance and how he historically approaches the deadline.

“It's part of the business,” Lue told ClutchPoints. “You can't let it affect you. If a team tries to trade for you, that means somebody wants you. You could be another guy but shoot, nobody wants you, nobody wants to trade for you, and you're out of the league. So it's a part of the business. You never want to see guys go. In our situation, I don't see much movement, so I think we'll be good.”

As reported by ClutchPoints last week, the Clippers are expected to trade Chris Paul and Kobe Brown by the February 5th NBA trade deadline.

Brown saw his fourth year option worth $4.79 million declined by the Clippers before the start of the season, signaling an impending finish to his time with the organization. The Michigan forward simply hasn't developed how the franchise was hoping he would, and it's possible a change of scenery would allow him to play more and develop his game.

The only other players the Clippers could really move in a deal for financial flexibility is Bogdan Bogdanovic. As reported last week for ClutchPoints, Bogdanovic isn't a player that the Clippers are actively shopping at this time, but he is the easiest player to move that would also give them financial flexibility due to his $16 million salary this season and $16 million team option for next season.

The Clippers will play five more games between Monday and the NBA trade deadline on February 5th. While the team isn't expected to make any groundbreaking moves, it does remain to be seen who will and won't be on the roster after the deadline.