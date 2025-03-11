The Los Angeles Clippers are hopeful to get head coach Tyronn Lue back on the sidelines for their upcoming three-game road trip. The Clippers leader on the sideline missed Sunday night's win over the Sacramento Kings due to back pain.

As the Clippers begin their three game trip, they've already got some good news on the way.

Tyronn Lue rejoins Clippers for 3-game trip after missing Kings game

Tyronn Lue arrived to the LA Clippers' contest the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome Sunday night, and even spoke with reporters during his pregame media availability. Unfortunately, his back pain was too much to continue coaching, and Lue elected to return home to rest while assistant coach Brian Shaw took the helm as acting head coach.

The Clippers defeated the Kings in overtime, 111-110. After the game, Shaw told reporters that Lue had been communicating with the coaching staff at halftime and was even FaceTiming with them immediately after Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beating game-winner.

The good news for the Clippers is that despite Lue missing Sunday's game, the head coach traveled with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip where they'll face the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks.

It remains to be seen if he'll be available to coach from the sidelines, but the expectation with Lue traveling is that he'll be coaching the Clippers.

Brian Shaw filled in well for the Clippers on Sunday, helping the team erase a seven point deficit with under two minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime. In the extra session, Shaw drew up an isolation play for Kawhi Leonard, who had struggled shooting just 6-of-18 from the field prior his game-winning shot, instead of James Harden or Ivica Zubac.

Winners of three straight games, the Clippers improved to 35-29 on the season, including 22-10 at home. That's the sixth best home record in the league behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Denver Nuggets.

Since November 3rd, the Clippers have the third best home record in the NBA at 22-6 behind only the Cavs and Thunder.

Clippers-Pelicans will tip off on Tuesday night at 5PM PST. Kawhi Leonard is not listed on the Clippers' injury report, meaning he'll more than likely miss the second half of a back-to-back set on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.