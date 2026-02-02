The Los Angeles Clippers have seen their season turn around over the last month and a half thanks to the All-Star level contributions from superstar Kawhi Leonard. But the absurd numbers, and wins that have come with it, were not enough to earn a spot in the mid-February exhibition.

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Sunday night during a special Sunday Night Basketball broadcast, and the name of LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was not one of the players voted by head coaches in the NBA to play in the February 15th All-Star Game.

It's the first time in NBA history that a player with Leonard's season averages was not named to the NBA All-Star Game. Through 34 games, Kawhi Leonard is having arguably the best season of his NBA career and it was expected to be enough to get him a nod as a reserve.

Leonard is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three, and 93.6 percent from the free throw line. The points per game average are a personal career-high, while the free throw shooting and the steals per game averages lead the entire NBA.

The Clippers, who will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game inside their brand new arena, the Intuit Dome, and were hopeful to have a player representative in the game.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue took a measured approach when asked about Leonard being snubbed as an NBA All-Star.

“It was tough,” Lue explained ahead of Sunday night's win against the Phoenix Suns. “Congratulations to all the guys that made it. They all deserve it, as well. But Kawhi, I think, to me, the last six weeks has been the best player in the NBA. Like you said, 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free throw line, averaging 28 points per game, and what he's done to bring his team out of the hole. We started 6-21 and to be where we're at today, it was just tough to see. So I feel bad for Kawhi, but happy for all the guys that were selected.”

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Sunday night, with Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers making the team.

If NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is to make a injury replacement sometime between now and the All-Star Game, it appears as though Kawhi Leonard would be the likely candidate to be named.