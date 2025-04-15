Gilbert Arenas has named his dark horse in the Western Conference ahead of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Arenas uploaded an episode of the Gil's Arena podcast after the Clippers' 124-119 win over the Golden State Warriors in the season finale on Sunday. What he saw from them had him label the squad as his dark horse to come out the West.

“When they got Ben Simmons and some of the things they added, it actually made them a lot better. You know, adding Kawhi. And you can see everybody really like gelling and playing well together. You know, they are the dark horse to me in the West,” Arenas said.

Why Gilbert Arenas makes sense with picking Clippers

Gilbert Arenas would be correct in his assessment of the Clippers' strong form to end the regular season.

Los Angeles has benefitted from having a consistent presence on offense with the trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell forming a potent tandem. Not only that, but the defense has been close to elite as well. They have the fourth-best scoring defense and the third-best defensive rating, presenting problems for their opponents throughout the season.

The Clippers haven't returned to the Western Conference Finals since 2021, mainly due to injuries stopping them since. But with this season being their healthiest, especially with Leonard available, their chances for a deep playoff run have never looked more promising.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, taking the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They returned to the playoffs for the third straight season and sixth in the last seven years.

The Clippers will prepare for their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, being on the road to start. Game 1 will take place on April 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.