Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have been playoff teams over the past couple of seasons, but it's been a while since both organizations were feeling as good about themselves as at the present moment. The Lakers are still basking in the glory of the Luka Doncic trade, while the Clippers are quietly stacking wins as Kawhi Leonard returns to form.

A big part of the Lakers' and Clippers' success this year has been the play of the teams' supporting cast, led by Austin Reaves and Norman Powell, respectively.

Recently, former NBA point guard Lou Williams, who played for both Los Angeles teams during his career, took to FanDuel's Run It Back show with a hot take that will stir up the two fanbases.

“This is not a diss to Austin Reaves, he's not even the best 3rd option in Los Angeles,” said Williams. “Would you take Austin Reaves or would you take Normal Powell right now? I close my case.”

An interesting debate

Williams was weighing in on the recent debate in NBA circles as to whether Reaves has a claim to being the best third option in the league. While most skeptics pointed to players like Evan Mobley, Derrick White, and Chet Holmgren as worthy competitors, it's also worth noting that Normal Powell likely would have made the All-Star team this year had LeBron James announced he would be sitting out a few days earlier.

From a pure scoring perspective, Powell would appear to have the upper hand, although Reaves' playmaking and facilitating ability is certainly levels above what Powell provides. However, Powell also has the decided advantage on the defensive end of the floor, which has been a large part of the reason why the Clippers have performed above expectations this year.

Overall, both fanbases have to be happy with the production they've been getting out of their respective third options this year, even if they probably won't ever agree on who's better.