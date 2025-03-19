Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers got a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, losing 132-119. Though he didn't shoot the ball particularly well, James Harden was a big reason for their win, finishing with 22 points and nine assists, but he also may have had the highlight of the night.

Late in the third quarter, James got Evan Mobley switched onto him. Though Mobley may be the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, switching on somebody with moves like Harden can be dangerous. Mobley took the challenge, and Harden began to break him down with an array of moves. Harden then blew past him for the layup, which got him and the bench jumping up in amazement. Well, most of the bench.

James Harden turned Evan Mobley into a training cone 😲pic.twitter.com/grVAkRTG4Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

As you look at all the shocked faces on the bench, you then see Leonard's face, and there's no excitement. That's pretty much on brand for Leonard, who doesn't show emotion very much when something exciting happens.

Kawhi Leonard finding a groove at the right time for Clippers

Leonard was the leading scorer in the game, finishing with 33 points and shooting 12-for-19 from the field.

Just last week, Leonard had all the excitement in the world after hitting the game-winning shot against the Sacramento Kings. Since it wasn't a big shot of that magnitude, Leonard probably saw it as another nice play for Harden.

The Clippers are starting to roll with not many games left in the regular season, and the most important part is making sure that Leonard is healthy and ready to go. Over the past few years, the postseason hasn't been kind to Leonard, and he's suffered injuries around the same time. This season, Leonard has one goal.

“My goal is to be healthy at the end of the season so I can have a good summer and not worry about doing a whole rehab process again and missing training camp,” Leonard said after their win against the Kings.