On Monday night, reports broke from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and ESPN's Shams Charania that the Los Angeles Clippers were in talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a trade that would swap James Harden and Darius Garland. The reports came up in the middle of the Clippers' blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers at the Intuit Dome.

Now, more information is coming to light on how players for both teams were reacting to the news in real time.

“Players from both teams, the Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers, whispered about the situation before the game and even chatted about the concept of him ending up in Cleveland before tip,” reported NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

It was certainly a bizarre scene at the Intuit Dome as fans in the seats and the players on the floor discussed the possibility of a trade while the game was being played.

Meanwhile, Harden missed this game for personal reasons and was not in attendance at the arena, with some speculating that this could have something to do with a potential trade on the horizon.

Many fans were surprised when the reports surfaced of a potential Harden trade, considering that the Clippers have been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA for more than a month now.

Windhorst also detailed some of the challenges Los Angeles might face in trying to move him.

“…whether Harden goes to Cleveland or elsewhere, he has a unique contract that plays a factor. He has the ability to block any trade so the Clippers must work with him,” he noted.

If the Clippers were to bring back Garland, they'd be getting a much younger solution at point guard who theoretically has room to grow, but also has a major injury history, that has once again manifested this year.

Strangely enough, the Clippers' next game will come against the Cavs on Wednesday night.