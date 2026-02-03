The LA Clippers have found themselves in the thick of trade rumors as the NBA's trade deadline approaches. The main player the Clippers are reportedly eyeing trades for is James Harden.

Reports surfaced late Monday night during the second quarter of the Clippers home game against the Philadelphia 76ers that the team was in advanced trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a potential deal that would send Harden to the Cavs and Darius Garland to the Clippers.

ClutchPoints confirmed that rumors shortly after, and added more to the story behind Harden and the Clippers progressing towards finding the 36-year old guard a new home.

The Clippers were blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-113, in a game that most people in the building weren't paying 100 percent attention to because of the trade rumors.

After the game, LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was asked about the trade rumors breaking during the game.

“Yeah! Of course that's a surprise,” Leonard told members of the media after the game. “I was playing. Yeah, I'm surprised.”

Since no trade is official, players and coaches could not speak about the hypotheticals of the trade, nor did they want to.

Tyronn Lue on if James Harden is a guy he wants past the trade deadline for a playoff push: “Who wouldn’t want to have James Harden?” pic.twitter.com/Kc8Ff1ZM8E — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 3, 2026

“I don't have no comment on it,” Lenard added. “I respect his decision or whoever's decision it is. And that's it. He's still gonna be my boy and I trust the front office.”

Over next 36-48 hours, both sides will remain in active together on the trade market.

“No, that definitely was shocking,” John Collins added after the contest. “Obviously I don't know too much, but just going to continue to see how it unfolds and go with it.

“Hell yeah, it's definitely be just a shock for me and the team and what we've been able in our season turnaround. Definitely there's something different, something out of left field, but we'll continues to handle it as it unfolds.”

The Clippers have one final home game prior to the All-Star Break, and it'll come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After that, the Clippers go on the road for four games until the All-Star break) against the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Houston Rockets.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday afternoon, February 5th at 12PM PST / 3PM EST.