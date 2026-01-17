The Los Angeles Lakers enter Saturday night looking to return to the win column as they face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, but their frontcourt availability remains uncertain.

Los Angeles (24-15) listed centers Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes as questionable on its Saturday morning injury report ahead of the 10:00 p.m. ET matchup on NBA TV. Ayton is dealing with left knee soreness, while Hayes is managing left hamstring tendinopathy.

Ayton, the 27-year-old former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, last appeared in Thursday’s 135-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He logged 32 minutes and finished with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block while shooting 6-for-10 from the field.

In his first season with Los Angeles, Ayton has provided steady interior production. Through 35 games, he is averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and one block per contest while shooting a career-high 68 percent from the field in 29.4 minutes per game.

Hayes last took the floor Monday in the Lakers’ 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old center recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist while going 5-for-6 from the field in 19 minutes.

Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes injuries leave Lakers shorthanded vs. Trail Blazers

Now in his third season with Los Angeles, Hayes has filled a rotational role off the bench and in occasional starts. He is averaging 6.3 points and four rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 76.6 percent from the field across 32 appearances, including four starts, while playing 17.6 minutes per contest.

Los Angeles is already shorthanded in the backcourt. Star guard Luka Doncic was ruled out Friday with left groin soreness, and Austin Reaves remains sidelined with a left calf strain sustained in the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets.

Saturday’s contest begins a busy stretch for the Lakers. After facing Portland (20-22), Los Angeles will return home to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena before opening an eight-game road trip Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

The availability of Ayton and Hayes looms as a key factor as Los Angeles navigates injuries and looks to stabilize its rotation heading into a demanding stretch of the schedule.