On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings 124-112.

Beyond that, the Lakers shot the ball poorly, especially from the three-point line. They were a meager 22.2%, whereas the Kings were 65.4%. However, LeBron James said afterward that the defense was locked in despite those numbers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I think we played solid defense,” LeBron James said after the game. “S—, I mean, they made a bunch of 3s. We didn't make many. … Tonight was just one of those cases where you didn't make shots.”

While 65.4% is pretty good, it is actually the worst rate when defending against 25+ three-point attempts in Lakers history, per ESPN Insights.

Doncic finished with a game-high of 42 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, James finished with 22 points and four rebounds. DeAndre Ayton came away with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Plus, Jaxson Hayes scored 12 points and had five rebounds.

Also, the Lakers are now 23-14 and have lost their last three games. In natural terms, the Kings managed to troll James for him wearing the 23 jersey patch for the first time.

Furthermore, the Lakers are in the midst of a hectic schedule. A schedule that led to James playing a role in the cancellation of the shootaround.

On Tuesday, the Lakers play the Atlanta Hawks. Thursday, they will play against the Charlotte Hornets. On Saturday, they will play the Portland Trail Blazers; on Sunday, they will play the Toronto Raptors.

James is averaging 22.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 20 games played.