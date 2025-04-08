ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers meet again Tuesday in a high-stakes Western Conference clash at Paycom Center. The Thunder (64-15) boast the NBA’s best home record (34-6) and are 11-point favorites, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.9 PPG). Oklahoma City’s size and defensive versatility, anchored by Chet Holmgren, could overwhelm the Lakers’ smaller lineup. The Lakers (48-30), fourth in the West, are coming off a strong win over New Orleans and need a big performance from Luka Doncic (29.8 PPG) and LeBron James (24.5 PPG). Expect a competitive game with playoff implications for both teams.

Here are the Lakers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +11 (-112)

Moneyline: +390

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11 (-108)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers have a strong chance to win or cover the spread against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, building on their dominant 126-99 victory over the Thunder just two days prior. Luka Doncic was exceptional in that matchup, scoring 30 points and showcasing his playmaking ability, while Austin Reaves and LeBron James added 20 and 19 points, respectively. The Lakers’ defense also stifled Oklahoma City’s high-powered offense, holding them under 100 points for the first time since November. With momentum on their side, the Lakers will look to replicate their success by exploiting OKC’s lack of secondary playmaking.

While the Thunder boast an impressive home record (34-6), their recent struggles, including back-to-back losses to Houston and Los Angeles, highlight vulnerabilities. The Lakers’ ability to shoot efficiently from beyond the arc (22 made threes in Sunday’s game) and dominate transition opportunities gives them a clear edge. Additionally, Los Angeles has shown improved defensive cohesion, limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact and neutralizing Chet Holmgren in the paint. With playoff positioning at stake and LeBron James leading a focused effort, expect the Lakers to either pull off another upset or keep the game close enough to cover the spread in this critical Western Conference showdown.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to bounce back and win convincingly against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, covering the spread in the process. Despite their surprising loss to the Lakers on Sunday, OKC remains one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, boasting a league-best +12.9 point differential and an elite defense that allows 3.3 fewer points per 100 possessions than any other team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP frontrunner averaging 32.9 points per game, will look to rebound after being held without a free throw attempt for the first time in over three years, a rare feat that is unlikely to be repeated.

OKC’s ability to adjust tactically makes them dangerous in rematches. Their supporting cast, including Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, has consistently provided scoring and defensive versatility throughout their historic season. Holmgren’s presence in the paint should neutralize the Lakers’ interior scoring, while OKC’s perimeter defense will aim to limit Luka Doncic’s impact after his stellar 30-point outing on Sunday. With the Thunder still chasing the elusive 70-win mark and playing on their home court, expect them to come out with renewed focus and intensity. Their depth, discipline, and ability to dominate both ends of the floor make them likely to secure a decisive victory and cover the spread against a Lakers team that may struggle to replicate its recent success.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11 (-108), Over 228.5 (-108)