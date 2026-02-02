JJ Redick provided a key injury update on star guard Austin Reaves following the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Reaves has been absent from the Lakers' starting lineups since Christmas Day. He suffered a calf strain injury in the team's loss to the Houston Rockets, having been on the sidelines for over a month.

Reaves leaves a significant hole in the team's scoring and playmaking, resulting Luka Doncic and LeBron James handling more of the workload. While the squad has remained above water without him, they would benefit from his eventual return.

Redick provided an update on Reaves' timeline after the Lakers' loss to the Knicks, per reporter Law Murray. The head coach has hope that the star guard can make his return for the next game, but maintains the day-to-day status remains intact when it comes to his overall availability.

“JJ Redick says hopefully Lakers will have Austin Reaves for Brooklyn, but he is day-to-day and needs 100 percent confidence in his calf before he plays,” Murray wrote.

How JJ Redick, Lakers performed against Knicks

JJ Redick and the Lakers are nearing the end of a long road trip, but their loss to the Knicks marks another setback without Austin Reaves' services.

Los Angeles performed well throughout the first half, leading 56-52 at halftime. However, the squad faltered in the last 24 minutes of regulation, seeing New York beat them 60-44 in the second half.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the loss. Luka Doncic led the team with a stat line of 30 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 10-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. LeBron James came next with 22 points and six assists, Deandre Ayton had 13 points and five rebounds, while Rui Hachimura provided 11 points and three rebounds.

Los Angeles fell to a 29-19 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors but trail the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

The Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, ending a long road trip. They face the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.