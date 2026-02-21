Austin Reaves pulled off a ridiculous highlight during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Reaves is going through the fifth season of his NBA career with the Lakers. He made his way up the ranks as he became one of the best guards in the league, transforming himself as one of the top scoring options on the squad.

Reaves continues to rack up highlights with his trickery on the offensive side of the ball. That much was the case during the Lakers' duel with the Clippers. The star guard drove into the paint as he moved the ball behind his back as he successfully converted a wild reverse layup to the amazement of the home crowd.

How Austin Reaves, Lakers played against Clippers

It was an incredible highlight for Austin Reaves to create as he helped the Lakers come out of the All-Star break with a solid 125-122 win over the Clippers.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as the Lakers only led 99-95 going into the fourth quarter. Despite this, the hosts persevered as they made enough big plays down the stretch to hold onto the victory over their in-state rivals.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Lakers in the win, including Reaves. He finished with a stat line of 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Luka Doncic led the way with 38 points and 11 assists, LeBron James came next with 13 points and 11 assists, while Deandre Ayton provided 13 points and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 34-21 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Orlando Magic as tip-off will take place on Feb. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET.