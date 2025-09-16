Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to dominate the headlines, showing few signs of slowing down while still facing constant speculation about his future. In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst revealed that this season could mark a turning point. Some insiders believe it might be the last year. Still, Windhorst stressed that if LeBron stays healthy, there is little evidence that he is nearing the end.

Windhorst emphasized that the decision depends on how much more James wants to put his body through. The veteran has logged more than two decades of NBA mileage. Yet his level of performance remains elite. According to Windhorst, whispers about LeBron James’ future are tied less to decline and more to whether he wants to continue the grind. His ability to prepare year after year is remarkable. Even the most dedicated athletes eventually face the question of what comes next.

Adding intrigue to the discussion is a developing story involving James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter. Reports indicate Carter is advising an investment group exploring a billion-dollar international basketball league that could rival the NBA. The idea of the NBA itself expanding globally also lingers. This fuels speculation that James could be linked to high-profile opportunities outside the United States. He could appear as a player, an investor, or an ambassador. In any case, the Lakers star would have no shortage of offers once his NBA career ends.

Windhorst suggested that this possible move abroad could be the league he was referencing. He admitted it might also come down to a major payday for James to suit up overseas. For now, the focus remains on the present. The Lakers need every ounce of production from LeBron James as they chase another deep playoff run. Yet the bigger picture looms. When Brian Windhorst speaks on LeBron James, it often sparks serious conversation. This time is no different.

LeBron James has built a career that extends beyond basketball. His next chapter may carry just as much weight as his time in the NBA. Whether he chooses to continue, join global competition, or make a business-driven pivot, one thing is clear. The Lakers star will not fade quietly into the background.