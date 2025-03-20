The development of Bronny James has been on full display, and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be satisfied with his progress. Bronny is spending most of his time with the Lakers G-League team, and he's been showing real strides as a player. With him splitting time between the G-League and the Lakers, he hasn't had much time to spend with LeBron James, and he spoke about how his rookie season is going with The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“I am hopping from team to team, I’m not always with him on the Lakers,” Bronny said. “So not as much right now, but for sure when summer comes and when the offseason comes around, we’ll definitely be in the gym a lot together and working out and stuff like that.”

When asked about a potential 1-on-1 with his father, Bronny seemed very confident in his ability to get some shots off.

“I can definitely get by him,” Bronny said.

The one thing that people would love to see is a 1-on-1 with father versus son, but with the success that the Lakers are having and in the midst of getting close to a playoff run, all the fun will probably have to wait. Adding on that, LeBron is still nursing a groin injury, so there's no chance he's going 1-on-1 with Bronny right now.

Bronny James continues to show the Lakers he's improving

Bronny has been making improvements in his game, and he sees it himself.

“I definitely think I’ve improved, not only as a player, but just having a different mindset as a player to go out and play my game and play the game that I know how to play,” Bronny said. “I feel really good about it — I see the progress.”

He's been in the spotlight over the past few weeks because of the situation with LeBron and Stephen A. Smith at the New York Knicks game.

“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.”

As the season progresses, Bronny will have to continue to navigate the outside noise while still playing at a high level, and he has a great person to from in his father who's been dealing with the same thing over the past 20 years.