Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James reflected on his first NBA appearance alongside his father, LeBron James, describing the moment as overwhelming yet unforgettable.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grant Horvat Golf, James revisited his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, when he and his father became the first father-son duo to share the floor in league history.

“It was nuts. It was crazy. It was a crazy experience to be a part of, but like the nervousness. It was out of the roof,” James said.

When asked if he was shaking, James explained the unique pressure of stepping into a game with his father by his side.

“I wasn't shaking, but you know, I was ready to go out and play, but it's different when your dad's on the team. You got expectations. The Lakers, franchise has expectations,” he said. “Yeah for sure, I'm a basketball head, so it was fun to just be out there and step on an NBA floor for the first time. It was crazy.”

Pressed on the differences between college and the NBA, James pointed to the heightened competition across the league.

“Intensity, skill level too. Strength, speed, everyone’s just faster, stronger,” James said.

Bronny James enters second year as Lakers bolster roster around LeBron James, Luka Doncic

Article Continues Below

The 20-year-old guard played 27 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 2.3 points across 6.7 minutes per contest. His breakout came against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he scored a career-high 17 points with five assists, three rebounds, and a block while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

James also spent time with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, where he logged heavier minutes. In 18 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from three-point range.

The Lakers enter the 2025-26 season with significant changes to their roster. After acquiring Luka Doncic at the trade deadline last year, the franchise made additional moves in the offseason to strengthen its rotation. Los Angeles signed guard Marcus Smart, center Deandre Ayton, and forward Jake LaRavia to complement Doncic and LeBron James.

The upcoming season marks Bronny James’ second year in the league, where he is expected to continue balancing time between the Lakers and the G League affiliate. His development remains one of the storylines as Los Angeles aims to contend with a roster built to compete in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will open their season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21.