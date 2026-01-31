The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Friday following their 142-111 win against the Washington Wizards. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game already in hand, the Lakers put seldom-used guard Bronny James in the game who shot out on the fast break, and threw down a dunk reminiscent of his dad LeBron’s signature fast breaks.

The play occurred late in the fourth quarter when Jake LaRavia poked a ball loose, Bronny James got his hand on it and proceeded to shoot out past every Wizards defender on the fast break and threw down a tomahawk dunk.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, James is in his second season with the Lakers. He spent a good portion of his rookie season playing in the G League with the team’s South Bay affiliate, but he’s been with the big club for most of this year. Against the Wizards, James finished with four points and one rebound in five minutes of play. He shot 1-of-3 from the field and 2-of-3 from the 3-point line.

Coming into Friday’s game, James had appeared in 25 games, including one start, at a little over six minutes per game. Last season, he played a total of 27 games. He’s been averaging 1.7 points and 1.1 assists with splits of 37.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

James has played in nine games with South Bay this season, compared to the 18 he played in last year. His 2025-26 G League averages are 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 29.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Lakers’ game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers earlier this week, James received a personalized welcome home message from the team. He was a young child during LeBron’s two stints with the Cavs, including the 2016 championship run.