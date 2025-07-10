ESPN analyst Channing Frye isn't confident in the Los Angeles Lakers' new Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton pairing, and didn't hold back in his concerns over their defensive approach. Frye started his take by questioning the two veterans' abilities to defend the pick-and-roll and how he believes it'll be an ongoing issue throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Frye discussed his take on the Lakers' Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton, per the Road Trippin' podcast.

“We could get into details, and I’m going to be quick. The Luka Doncic/Deandre Ayton screen and roll; that’s barbecue chicken,” Frye said. “That’s one of the worst ones in the NBA. So, unless they want to address that.”

When his co-host Richard Jefferson asked to clarify on which end of the ball he was referring to, Frye unloaded on the Lakers' projected defense with Ayton added to the mix.

“Defensively gross. Oh, and offensively, if he’s not committed to being an every single time run to the rim guy, it’s going to look even worse.”

Add another gallon of doubt into Ayton's tank as the 2018 first overall pick has heard plenty of doubt about what he can bring to the Lakers, who are coming off back-to-back first-round exits in the playoffs. Still, Ayton's excited for the opportunity of teaming up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and is using the public's criticism as motivation.

“It fuels me. It fuels me up completely. And it's a different type of drive that I've been wanting to express for a long time. I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. And it's a platform I cannot run from. I can show what I really am and just be around some greats to really emphasize that for me as well. It is a lot of fuel in me to prove to the whole world.”

Deandre Ayton fires back at critics doubting Lakers' offseason

Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Channing Frye watched Lakers center Deandre Ayton fire back at his critics, doubting the magnitude of the Lakers' offseason signing. For those questioning Ayton's ability to make a significant impact in 2025-26, they may want to reconsider Deandre excitement in teaming up with Luka Doncic.

“Luka is a once-in-a-generation player, and I'm happy to be his teammate,” said Ayton. “Hearing about the kind of shape he's been in, he's super ripped, and I'm finally glad to be on his side.”

Ayton is eager to prove his doubters wrong.

