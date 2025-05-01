The Los Angeles Lakers have their backs against the wall in Game 5 as they are currently hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. After splitting the first two games in LA, the Timberwolves defended their home court in Minnesota, and they have a 3-1 lead in the series. A win in Game 5 for Minnesota will end the Lakers' season, and the Timberwolves would advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs. So far, things are looking good for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota played well in the first quarter of Game 5. The Timberwolves led the Lakers 31-22 after one, and Lakers fans were not pleased.

“@Lakers can’t even play Hayes or Lin for a second to get a rebound,” one fan posted. “Begs the question, why did you EVER sign either? Might as well just kept the money, good lord.”

The Lakers sure could use some more size in the lineup right now. Remember a certain trade that was supposed to send a certain someone to Los Angeles?

“Remember when the lakers decided to opt out of Mark Williams?? Dumb asf they have NO size,” another fan said.

