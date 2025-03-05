The Los Angeles Lakers (38-21) have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA for a while now, vaulting into second place in the Western Conference standings after winning 12 of their last 14 games. And the crazy thing is, midseason acquisition Luka Doncic is not even consistently playing his best brand of basketball yet. He might be getting close, though.

The 26-year-old star guard scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first quarter in Tuesday's home game versus the New Orleans Pelicans (17-44). He drained three 3-pointers and also added four assists and three rebounds, setting the tone in Crypto.com Arena.

On a night in which LeBron James became the first player ever to score 50,000 points in the regular season and playoffs combined, Doncic is finding a way to stand out. He went into halftime with a double-double of 20 points and 10 dimes, and the Lakers held a 69-59 lead. Fans have been drooling over the offensive savant's performance.

Fans in awe of Lakers' Luka Doncic

“Amazing first quarter from the Lakers and especially Luka Doncic,” @nilyaj_ said. “It’s baffling that we really got a generational talent like him on our squad. He is so damn amazing.”

“The league is officially on notice that he is BACK,” @CheesyRick proclaimed. “Teams got to pick their poison guardin Luka, cause he going to kill you on Iso and passing,” @Choppacity288 commented. “Lol they said he is fat and lazy,” @kandic_a joked, referencing reports that the Mavericks were concerned about Doncic's conditioning and work ethic.

The 2024 NBA scoring champion was struggling profusely from the floor at the end of February, but his shooting stroke is looking smooth to begin March. Doncic posted a 52.9 field goal percentage in Sunday's win versus the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 29 points to go with nine assists, six rebounds and two steals.

He has already put together a big outing against the Pelicans, but there is still plenty of time for him to make it a colossal one. The Lakers still lead by double-digits in the second half.