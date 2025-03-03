Just like that, we have about one month left in the 2024-25 NBA season. As every team in the league enters the home stretch of their respective schedules, it has been the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors taking advantage of every opportunity to prove that they are real threats in the NBA power rankings.

Although many questioned Luka Doncic's fit alongside LeBron James at first, everyone knew that these two superstars would figure things out rather quickly. That is what has happened in Los Angeles, as Doncic has stabilized the Lakers' attack on offense, especially with his passing abilities alongside LeBron.

The Lakers are now in second place behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. This team has won 13 of their last 15 games, with their only two losses being against horrible teams in the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.

Despite their lack of overall size, Los Angeles' length, athleticism, and pace in transition have caused many problems for opposing teams, resulting in their recent surge in the NBA power rankings.

While the Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month, the Warriors have snapped out of their funk since Jimmy Butler's arrival.

This trade has fully pushed the Dubs back into the championship equation in the Western Conference, as they have a legitimate shot at not only making the playoffs but doing so by avoiding the play-in tournament.

The Warriors are 7-1 with Butler on the court and have seen their offensive efficiency go from one of the worst in the league to one of the best. Even with their five-game win streak being snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State is still moving up the NBA power rankings and beginning to flirt with the idea of once more being a real threat in the West playoff picture.

Draymond Green threw it out there at the All-Star break that the Warriors would be champions again. Could his prediction come true in what would be one of the most surprising turnarounds in recent memory?

There is a lot of basketball yet to be played and if there is anything we know heading into the final month of the season, it's that nobody is going to want to play the Lakers or the Warriors when the playoffs begin.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 50-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (W40), at BOS (W7), vs. POR (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (3/4), vs. MIA (3/5), at CHA (3/7), at MIL (3/9)

Once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers reside at the top of the NBA power rankings. This has been the best team all season, and their seven-point win over the Boston Celtics after trailing by 22 points early on exemplifies what kind of team the Cavs are.

Donovan Mitchell is beginning to turn things on offensively, and Cleveland has enough talent at every position to truly contend for a championship. It would be shocking if this team didn't win at least 15 of their final 22 games to get to 65 wins this year. The Cavs can compete with the Celtics for the East title.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 49-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L3), at BKN (W8), at ATL (W16), at SAS (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (3/3), at MEM (3/5), vs. POR (3/7), vs. DEN (3/9)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will claim the 1-seed in the West for the second straight season and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should win the MVP award. Overall, the Thunder are really beginning to find their groove on offense.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have averaged 133.0 points per game over their last six contests not only because of the likely MVP and Jalen Williams but also because of Chet Holmgren's return. Between having shooters and players who give effort on both ends of the floor, Oklahoma City has what they need to possibly reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 43-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W10), at DET (L20), vs. CLE (L7), vs. DEN (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (3/5), vs. PHI (3/6), vs. LAL (3/8)

It is still hard to trust the Celtics at times. After losing by 20 points on the road to a rising Detroit Pistons team, Boston had back-to-back losses for just the second time this season when they blew a 22-point lead against Cleveland. Outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' offensive production can be very streaky.

Compared to last season when Boston was moving the ball well and everyone was getting involved, the Celtics' offensive attack has looked very vulnerable and one-dimensional at times this season. While they are still very much title favorites again, Joe Mazzulla's team is certainly not well ahead of every other organization.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (+4)

Record: 38-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W8),vs. MIN (W9), vs. LAC (W4), vs. LAC (W6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (3/4), vs. NYK (3/6), at BOS (3/8)

The Lakers are in the top five of the NBA power rankings for the first time in a long time. Now, the answer is whether or not they can sustain success and continue to find ways to better their overall outlook.

Doncic has been great for the Lakers offensive, but it's been this team's defense that has propelled them to the 2-seed in the West. Los Angeles has only allowed 101.0 points per game to their opponents over the last seven games. Controlling the pace of the game and crashing the defensive glass will result in the Lakers continuing to win games.

5. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 40-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W5), at MEM (W1), at MIA (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (3/4), at LAL (3/6), at LAC (3/7)

A big week approaches for the New York Knicks, as they must prove they can beat some of the better teams in the NBA power rankings. Through 60 games, the Knicks are 0-8 against those ranked above them in these power rankings, and no team in the NBA really fears them due to this.

Not only do the Knicks play the Lakers this upcoming week, but matchups against Golden State and LA also present an opportunity to pick up quality victories over West playoff threats. The good news for New York is that Mitchell Robinson is back on the floor, which should take a lot of pressure off Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart as the only two productive frontcourt players.

6. Denver Nuggets (-2)

Record: 39-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W9), at MIL (L9), at DET (W15), at BOS (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (3/5), vs. PHX (3/7), at OKC (3/9)

After recently seeing their nine-game win streak snapped, the Denver Nuggets have lost three of their last five games due to inconsistent offensive production. That has been the story for Denver this year when discussing their struggles, as the Nuggets can be so reliant on three-point shooting at times that they can't seem to score inside the paint outside of Nikola Jokic.

With this said, the Nuggets have been one of the most efficient offensive teams since the start of February, which resulted in them going 10-2 during the month. Denver will look to end things on a high note and reclaim the 2-seed over the Lakers, especially with an upcoming matchup against the Thunder.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

Record: 38-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W3), vs. NYK (L1), vs. SAS (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (3/3), vs. OKC (3/5), at DAL (3/7), at NOP (3/9)

Does any team really fear the Memphis Grizzlies? Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have proven to be a tough trio to stop, but Memphis has been very vulnerable defensively. This is a concern seeing as they are one of the bigger teams in the Western Conference in terms of their overall size.

The Grizzlies are a good team, yet they haven't fully proved that they are a great team. More opportunities to prove their doubters wrong will come, starting on Wednesday night against the Thunder.

8. Houston Rockets (+1)

Record: 34-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W3), vs. SAS (W12), vs. SAC (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (3/3), at IND (3/4), at NOP (3/6), vs. NOP (3/8)

Like Memphis, the Houston Rockets have been trending in the wrong direction as of late in the NBA power rankings. The Rockets are now outside of the top four in the West and are still finding ways to forge their offensive identity with Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson.

Even with Fred VanVleet still dealing with an ankle issue, the good news for Houston is that Jabari Smith Jr. is back and aiding as a rebounding force. Defense is what will make the Rockets threats in the Western Conference, as they will need to dig deep to try and earn home-court advantage ahead of the playoffs.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (+6)

Record: 34-25 | Last Week's Schedule: a HOU (L3), vs. DEN (W9), at DAL (W15)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (3/4), vs. DAL (3/5), vs. ORL (3/8), vs. CLE (3/9)

Kyle Kuzma has fit in well next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Since being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kuzma has averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor. More importantly, he's given Milwaukee another player to lean on for production outside of their two stars.

It will be interesting to see how the Bucks close out the season considering that Bobby Portis is suspended until April 8.

10. Detroit Pistons (+3)

Record: 34-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W9), vs. BOS (W20), vs. DEN (L15), vs. BKN (W21)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (3/3), at LAC (3/5), at GSW (3/8), at POR (3/9)

Continue to buy stock in the Detroit Pistons, as this team is now inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings this season. What Cade Cunningham and head coach JB Bickerstaff have achieved this year is remarkable, and the Pistons have a real shot at earning home-court advantage in the East playoff picture.

Detroit has won nine of its last 10 games, and this team is really finding its groove on offense. Outside of Cunningham, Malik Beasley, Ausar Thompson, and Tobias Harris have really stepped up offensively. The Pistons will now start a four-game road trip against West foes on Monday.

11. Golden State Warriors (+3)

Record: 32-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W36), at ORL (W6), at PHI (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (3/3), at NYK (3/4), at BKN (3/6), vs. DET (3/8)

A slight hiccup against the 76ers without Butler on the court is not what the Warriors wanted to see facing a scenario where they could've moved into sole possession of the West's 6-seed. Even so, Golden State is still very much in the mix for a playoff spot as they continue their road trip on the East Coast.

The Knicks and Pistons will present two key chances for the Dubs to continue proving who they are as a team — one that nobody else wants to see. The Warriors are 10-10 against the 10 teams ranked ahead of them in the NBA power rankings.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (-2)

Record: 32-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L9), at CHI (W5), at LAL (L4), at LAL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (3/4), vs. DET (3/5), vs. NYK (3/7), vs. SAC (3/9)

While they are still in possession of an actual playoff spot in the West right now, the LA Clippers are flirting with the danger zone after losing five of their last six overall. The Clippers are tied with the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves in the standings, which is why this team falling into the play-in region is still a possibility.

Every game from here on out is important for the Clippers, especially if they can add a green W to their schedule.

13. Indiana Pacers (-1)

Record: 34-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L9), vs. TOR (W20), at MIA (L5), vs. CHI (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (3/4), at ATL (3/6), at ATL (3/8)

It is fair to lump the Indiana Pacers into the same category as the Rockets and Grizzlies in terms of being teams that have played well as of late, but aren't viewed as a concern by other teams around the league. The Pacers shouldn't be a team many want to see because of their athleticism and length. Defensively, Indiana has improved to the point where they can push the Bucks out of a top-four spot in the East standings.

Before two road games in Atlanta, the Pacers will have an important matchup against Houston where they can make a statement and move up the NBA power rankings.

14. Minnesota Timberwolves (-7)

Record: 33-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (W3), at LAL (L9), at UTA (L1), at PHX (W18)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/4), at CHA (3/5), at MIA (3/7), vs. SAS (3/9)

There continues to be obvious concern surrounding the Timberwolves in the West. After an incredible win in Oklahoma City, the Timberwolves didn't look like themselves against the Lakers or Utah Jazz. On top of all this, Anthony Edwards was suspended one game for picking up his 16th technical of the season. Now is an important time for the Wolves to seize the opportunity in front of them against bottom-of-the-pack teams, especially with Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle back in the mix.

15. Sacramento Kings (+1)

Record: 31-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W42), at UTA (W17), at HOU (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (3/3), at DEN (3/5), vs. SAS (3/7), at LAC (3/9)

Can the Sacramento Kings finally turn the corner? Interim head coach Doug Christie has steadied the ship temporarily for the Kings, as they've won three straight games after a rough stretch where they went 5-8. More importantly, the Kings have only allowed an average of 97.3 points per game over their last three contests. This will be an important formula for Sacramento heading into matchups with Dallas and Denver.

16. Dallas Mavericks (-5)

Record: 32-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L9), vs. CHA (W7), vs. MIL (L15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (3/3), at MIL (3/5), vs. MEM (3/7), vs. PHX (3/9)

The Dallas Mavericks are just 2-3 since the All-Star break and are struggling to defend the paint without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. This is going to be an ongoing problem for the Mavs throughout the end of the season, as they unfortunately can't do much without their three big men. While they are only a half-game out of the 6-seed as the 10-seed in the West, it's hard to imagine Dallas will avoid the play-in tournament at this stage.

17. Miami Heat (+4)

Record: 28-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L12), vs. ATL (W22), vs. IND (W5), vs. NYK (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (3/3), at CLE (3/5), vs. MIN (3/7), vs. CHI (3/8)

The Miami Heat would've seen their first three-game win streak since the middle of January if they closed out the Knicks on Sunday night. Unfortunately, they squandered a four-point lead with just over a minute left and lost in overtime. Tyler Herro has been sensational, and he will need to continue to try and carry the Heat heading toward the finish line if this team is to hold onto the top spot in the play-in region of the East standings.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

Record: 27-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W2), at WAS (W8), at BKN (W19), at CLE (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (3/3), at BOS (3/5), at OKC (3/7), vs. DET (3/9)

While it's still a longshot, the Portland Trail Blazers have a path to earning a play-in tournament bid. The Blazers, who lost four straight games after riding a six-game win streak into the start of February, recently saw their four-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a four-point loss to Cleveland. Give Portland a lot of credit, as they are a tough team to play right now with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe playing the best basketball of their respective careers.

19. Orlando Magic (-)

Record: 29-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L40), vs. GSW (L6), vs. TOR (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (3/4), vs. CHI (3/6), at MIL (3/8)

With Jalen Suggs now out indefinitely, the Orlando Magic must lean on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to carry them to the playoffs. The Magic have been one of the league's worst offensive teams as of late, and it doesn't appear as if this issue will be solved this season. This team has won back-to-back games only once since the start of 2025, resulting in their NBA power rankings decline.

20. Phoenix Suns (-3)

Record: 28-33 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L3), vs. NOP (L8), vs. NOP (W17), vs. MIN (L18)

Upcoming schedule: avs. LAC (3/4), at DEN (3/7), at DAL (3/9)

No team has been more disappointing this season than the Phoenix Suns. Between their fractured relationship with Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer's inability to find the right nightly rotation, the Suns don't seem to have any fight left. Terrible losses to San Antonio, Toronto, and New Orleans as of late tell the tale of the tape for Phoenix.

21. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

Record: 27-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W12), at MIA (L22), vs. OKC (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (3/3), vs. MIL (3/4), vs. IND (3/6), vs. IND (3/8)

The Atlanta Hawks will be a play-in team in the East. That is about all they will be in what has been a positive season for Trae Young and his team considering that they finally have an identity moving forward. It will be interesting to see how Atlanta performs against some of the better teams in the East this upcoming week.

22. Chicago Bulls (+2)

Record: 24-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W32), vs. LAC (L5), vs. TOR (W10), at IND (L15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (3/4), at ORL (3/6), at MIA (3/8)

While the Chicago Bulls continue to plug and play guys to figure out who they are, they are holding onto the final play-in tournament spot in the East. Perhaps the Bulls can be competitive down the stretch, especially considering that they are 4-3 against the other teams currently in the play-in region of the standings.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (+5)

Record: 17-44 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W6), at PHX (W8), at PHX (L17), at UTA (W7)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (3/4), vs. HOU (3/6), at HOU (3/8), vs. MEM (3/9)

Zion Williamson has led the New Orleans Pelicans as of late, recently recording the first triple-double of his career in an eight-point win over the Suns. Between Zion's production and that of Trey Murphy III, we have been given a glimpse at the new-look Pelicans that isn't ravaged by injuries, a group that has gone 5-2 over their last seven games.

24. San Antonio Spurs (-3)

Record: 25-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L6), at HOU (L12), at MEM (W2), vs. OKC (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (3/4), at SAC (3/7), at MIN (3/9)

Without Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have no shot at making the play-in tournament in the West. This is unfortunate considering the Spurs were flirting with the upper half of the NBA power rankings before the trade deadline and All-Star break. Now, with Wemby out and Gregg Popovich taking the rest of the season off to recover from his stroke, the Spurs will continue to integrate De'Aaron Fox into their system.

25. Toronto Raptors (-)

Record: 19-42| Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L10), at IND (L20), at CHI (L10), at ORL (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (3/4), vs. UTA (3/7), vs. WAS (3/8)

Could the Toronto Raptors go on a surprising run and possibly get into the play-in tournament region of the East standings? Not only will they need Brandon Ingram for this, but the Raptors will need to string together some wins since they are five games behind Chicago. Perhaps this is achievable since Toronto recently defeated Orlando and has matchups with Utah and Washington approaching. Don't sleep on the Raptors just yet!

26. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

Record: 21-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (L8), vs. OKC (L8), vs. POR (L19), at DET (L21)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (3/4), vs. GSW (3/6), at CHA (3/8)

A stretch in which the Brooklyn Nets went 7-2 has vanished after four straight losses. While they are still competitive, the Nets aren't really threats for a play-in tournament spot in the East anymore. Obviously, a lot of this depends on whether Cam Thomas plays, as his offensive production is the obvious difference in Brooklyn having what it takes to not solely lean on their defense every night.

27. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 21-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L32), at NYK (L5), vs. GSW (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (3/3), at MIN (3/4), at BOS (3/6), vs. UTA (3/9)

For once, the Philadelphia 76ers are making the smart decision with Joel Embiid and shutting him down for the remainder of the season. Despite defeating the Warriors recently, the Sixers are still 17 games below .500 this year and have an outside chance of getting into the play-in tournament. Even if they do, the 76ers stand no chance against Cleveland or Boston at the top of the standings. Philadelphia has a lot of thinking to do this offseason in terms of finding a way to move forward.

28. Utah Jazz (-1)

Record: 15-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L2), vs. SAC (L17), vs. MIN (W1), vs. NOP (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (3/3), at WAS (3/5), at TOR (3/7), at PHI (3/9)

The Utah Jazz continue to do a good job at tanking while also learning and developing. Utah still owns the worst record in the West, and if the season ended today, they would own the top odds with Washington and Charlotte for the first-overall pick in the draft lottery. Will the Jazz be rewarded with Cooper Flagg for their lack of effort this season?

29. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 11-48 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W8), vs. POR (L8), at CHA (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (3/3), vs. UTA (3/5), at TOR (3/8)

While they are tanking and rebuilding, give the Washington Wizards credit because we've seen them take a step forward since the start of the year. Despite owning the worst record in the league at 11-48, the Wizards have won two of their last three, including the fifth double-digit win of the season. Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton are two perfect veterans to help lead this young Wizards core.

30. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 14-45 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L42), at GSW (L36), at DAL (L7), vs. WAS (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (3/3), vs. MIN (3/5), vs. CLE (3/7), vs. BKN (3/8)

The Charlotte Hornets just aren't good and it no longer looks like they are trying. After actually caring and beating the Lakers by three points in the Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade rivalry game, the Hornets have lost six straight by a combined 165 points. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte can win another game this season.