When Bronny James dropped a career-high 39 points in the G-League, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie was a point of conversation for Gilbert Arenas.

On his podcast, the latter had a funny explanation about why James deserves an NBA role.

“Yeah, he deserved it that first week when he sold $50 million worth of jerseys,” Arenas said. “He paid for his father’s contract. What the f**k are we talking about? This is a business too.

“We’re talking about a 55th pick selling $50 million worth of jerseys. He's good in the Lakers’ eyes. Whatever this kid wants, he’s got. He paid for his father’s contract in a week. It’s about business to man.”

All jokes aside, James has proven throughout the season his improvements. The confidence is there, and he is coming into his own. While it's hard to be yourself in the shadow of LeBron James, the rookie is doing it.

He's had plenty of quality performances in the G-League. Even on the main roster, James posted an NBA-high 16 minutes. Although it was a blowout loss, it was a major step up for the former USC basketball guard.

Gilbert Arenas sees Lakers' Bronny James as legit

The financial metric aside, he's proving to be a quality player. Mind you, James was a one-and-done in college. There are more strides to make, physically and mentally.

Even with his frame, he's proven to be a capable defender and hustle player. Not to mention, his offense has taken a major leap. James is starting to create his shots. Whether it is off the dribble or off of a catch, there is more versatility to his game.

Although people have accused the Lakers of nepotism, James was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He wasn't their first-round choice. That distinction went to Dalton Knecht.

Regardless of any claim, Los Angeles won't need James for any long duration. The team is in a prime position to make the playoffs. They could even secure the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

As a result, they aren't too concerned about James being on the main roster. Unless there is a big injury, then it can happen. For now, they'll enjoy watching his progress in the G-League.

The Lakers are enjoying it, along with Arenas. After Stephen A Smith's comments towards the James family, the former Washington Wizards all-star ultimately dropped a hilarious rebuttal.

With the season coming closer to the end, James will still be a point of discussion as long as he is productive.