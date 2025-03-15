On Friday night in Colorado, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets but came up short in a 131-126 defeat. Bronny James logged 16 minutes, tallying five points, two rebounds, and one steal while going 1-for-5 from three-point range.

The Lakers entered Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets facing an uphill battle, riding a three-game losing streak and grappling with multiple injuries on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bronny James getting minutes against the Nuggets

“Putting in work behind the scenes, it’s just been very good for me…it’s been going well for me,” said Bronny James after logging career-high minutes against the Nuggets.

Los Angeles have been without LeBron James since he sustained a groin injury in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Now, they'll also be missing Luka Doncic for the matchup with Denver. Doncic, who played 35 minutes and dropped 45 points in Thursday’s loss to the Bucks, will sit out due to the tight schedule.

With James and Doncic sidelined, along with Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, and Maxi Kleber, the Lakers still had ten players ready to go.

Before tipoff, head coach JJ Redick made it clear—everyone available would see action. He also confirmed Bronny James' return to the main roster after gaining experience with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Lebron James' son Bronny James hasn't seen much playing time or success at the pro level this season, but he's been a key contributor for the Lakers' G League squad, putting up an impressive 20.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Against the West's No. 2 team and riding a three-game losing streak, the Lakers put up a tougher fight than expected.

Jamal Murray breaking the Lakers hearts again

The Lakers stayed in the fight until the final minute, but Jamal Murray—who has been a thorn in L.A.'s side before—ultimately decided the game.

Murray wrapped up the game with 26 points, while Nikola Jokić strengthened his MVP case with 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Austin Reaves was the lone healthy Lakers starter and stepped up just as he has in previous games without the team's stars. He delivered a stellar performance, posting 37 points on 13-of-26 shooting while adding 13 assists, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Dalton Knecht put up 32 points while shooting 48.1% from the field, while Shake Milton contributed 16 points off the bench.

With 1:49 remaining, the Lakers had a chance to steal the game. Goodwin buried a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one. Austin Reaves took over, swiping the ball from Nikola Jokic and converting a layup. Moments later, he came up with another steal, leading to a Dalton Knecht dunk that put L.A. up by three.

Jokic responded with a three-point play, tying it up with 48 seconds left. Reaves had a chance to regain the lead, but his jumper came up short. Then, in a moment all too familiar for Lakers fans, Murray drilled a clutch three with five seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbounds play, L.A. turned it over, allowing Westbrook to seal the game with a dunk.