The NBA playoffs are heating up, and the Los Angeles Lakers delivered in a must-win Game 2, evening their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 1-1. Luka Doncic fueled the victory with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James added a steady 21 points. Their dynamic performance kept the Lakers from falling into a 2-0 hole at home and turned Crypto.com Arena into a full-on Hollywood spectacle. Stars like Adele, Ric Flair, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Will Ferrell, and Jack Black packed the crowd—but it was Jack Black who stole the show, comically reenacting one of LeBron’s most iconic viral moments.

During a timeout in Game 2, Jack Black—decked out in a Lakers jersey—hit the court and had the entire arena in stitches with his hilarious reenactment of a classic LeBron James moment from the 2020 NBA Bubble.

"Hey! Hey! Rui Hachimura, get that ball! It's our ball!" Jack Black recreated this classic LeBron James moment from the NBA Bubble 🤣 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/PTX6Nt7YMr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2025

The original clip featured a fired-up LeBron yelling “It’s our ball!” at the refs, a fiery outburst that’s become a fan-favorite meme over the past five years. Black nailed the impersonation, flailing his arms and shouting the line with over-the-top energy, drawing a roar of laughter from the crowd.

While the video gives Lakers fans a good laugh, it also serves as a lighthearted throwback to their 2020 championship run—and a reminder that this year’s squad still has that competitive fire. LeBron may be older and the roster has changed significantly since the bubble, but that championship mentality is still alive in LA.

Jack Black's own twist on a LeBron James meme

Black’s over-the-top energy and animated personality made him the perfect fit to bring the viral LeBron moment back to life. Known for leaning into outrageous roles, he fully committed to the bit. When you watch the two clips side by side, the resemblance is uncanny—the same intensity, the same passion, and the emotion practically jumps off both of their faces.

One clever twist in Jack Black’s impersonation is his unexpected shoutout to Rui Hachimura. Hachimura wasn’t on the team back in 2020, so Black clearly improvised, possibly after spotting him courtside. It added a personal and playful touch that only made the moment more memorable.

The clip of Black’s hilarious impersonation quickly went viral, capturing the internet’s attention in classic Lakers fashion. But it was more than just a sideline laugh—it highlighted what makes the Lakers such a unique draw.

No other team blends basketball and showbiz quite like LA. With LeBron and Luka leading the charge, you can expect more A-listers, unforgettable moments, and social media gold to keep lighting up the Crypto.com Arena as the postseason drama unfolds.

James, a four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, is putting up 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game through the first two matchups with Minnesota. He’s shooting 43.2% overall, just 20.0% from beyond the arc, but a flawless 100% from the free-throw line. With the series now shifting to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, the Lakers need to steal at least one on the road to regain home-court advantage.