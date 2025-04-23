Brenda Song has taken her love for basketball from the screen to real life—this time, swapping the scripted tension of Running Point for a front-row seat at Crypto.com Arena. The actress, who stars as the razor-sharp chief of staff in the Lakers-inspired Netflix series, watched the real squad tie their playoff series on Tuesday night with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin, by her side. The couple was spotted courtside, smiling and sharing affectionate moments as they received custom Lakers jerseys bearing their names, per HarpersBazaar.

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin gifted customer Lakers jerseys 💛 (🎥: @nba)

pic.twitter.com/o61PcHe104 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Song styled hers in laid-back but luxe fashion—an oversized black Lakers jersey paired with relaxed black denim and high-end accessories like a Van Cleef bracelet and layered chains. Culkin kept it casual in a navy zip-up sweater over a white tee and his signature thick-rimmed glasses. Their fan moment reached peak Hollywood charm when they posed for photos with Lakers cheerleaders, jerseys held high and grins to match.

A Real Fan, On and Off Screen

Brenda Song isn’t new to the game. A lifelong basketball lover, she brings authenticity to her Running Point role, and her courtside appearance only amplified that passion. In interviews, she’s spoken about her journey in Hollywood as an Asian American actress, emphasizing the hustle and proactive spirit it took to succeed. “I’ve just always had to be very proactive,” she shared with Cosmopolitan, reflecting on her years in the industry. The cover shoot with Culkin earlier this year showed the couple's electric chemistry, both romantically and in their shared support of one another's careers.

But what separates Song from your average celebrity fan is her basketball IQ. In recent interviews, she’s analyzed the NBA with a depth that rivals actual sportscasters. Whether she's calling plays from the set or breaking them down in real life, Brenda Song is living proof that fandom and finesse can coexist—in heels or high-tops.