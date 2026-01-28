Late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-118 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Jaxson Hayes went for a highlight play, incredibly going for an EastBay dunk in transition after intercepting a pass. This is the kind of dunk that players pull off in Slam Dunk contests, so to see it in a competitive ballgame is always a sight to behold.

After the game, that dunk from Hayes sparked a few reactions, including from Luka Doncic, who brushed off the Lakers center's dunk in jest by saying he also busted that out over a decade ago. Of course, Doncic has only become older and he's never been known as a highflyer. In fact, if he gets a dunk in a live game, that's already a cause for celebration even if the dunk was only a rim-grazer.

Indeed, there's now confirmation that Doncic had pulled off an Eastbay dunk back when he was 13 years of age, with the footage making rounds on social media. But some of his Lakers teammates still cannot believe that he's capable of such an athletic feat. One of them was Jake LaRavia, who jokingly claimed that the video of him pulling off a between the legs dunk was AI-generated.

“AI is crazy nowadays,” LaRavia said in a comment on Instagram.

Jake LaRavia’s reaction to the viral video of Luka’s EastBay dunk as a teen: “AI is crazy nowadays” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qM7LMx3udd — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) January 27, 2026

The vibes are good for the Lakers heading into the month of February

There may be some off-court drama casting a huge cloud on the Lakers these past few weeks, but their vibes on the court have been sufficiently good. They have been holding it down amid Austin Reaves' absence, and it's clear that the Lakers players are getting along off the court, if that comment from LaRavia is any indication.

LA will look to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road at 7:00 PM E.T.