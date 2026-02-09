LOS ANGELES – After last season’s disappointing playoff flameout in the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was widely agreed that the Los Angeles Lakers needed a major upgrade at the center position. However, this season center might actually be a position of strength for the Lakers, and Jaxson Hayes believes each player compliments one another well.

Following the Lakers’ win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Jaxson Hayes spoke about how the center trio of him, Deandre Ayton and Maxi Kleber compliment each other with a different skill-set they each bring to the court. Hayes returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for shoving the Washington Wizards’ mascot last week.

“We all just kind of do our different thing, and I feel like it just kind of compliments each other,” Hayes said. “Like in games when it’s me and DA [Deandre], in the rotation, DA gets this middies [mid-range], then suddenly guys start stepping up and I get those rolls behind. When it’s me and Maxi, Maxi gets that pop for the three, and as soon as that starts happening, I get my rolls. And it goes both ways. . .it’s really nice to have two guys like that, that you can always count on.”

During the Lakers’ win against the Warriors, Ayton did not play due to a knee issue. Hayes started in his place, and Kleber provided the backup center minutes. It was the second straight game where Kleber has made an impact, and the second straight where he’s closed the fourth quarter.

Kleber has provided a pick and pop threat, has generally set strong screens, rebounded and even shown a little playmaking. Against the 76ers, he had one of his most well-rounded games this season with four points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals with a team-high plus-23.

“I’ve seen this since he was in Dallas, back when I was in New Orleans playing against him, he’d always have good games,” Hayes said. “And he was one of those guys, when I played with Zion [Williamson], he was one of the only people I’ve ever seen really stop him like that. Maxi’s been like that, and he just stayed ready and just been trying to get back healthy. We got him last year and I’m just really happy to see him back out there.”

For Hayes, he’s appeared in 42 games for the Lakers this season, including five starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 77.5 percent from the field.

Ayton has appeared in 45 games at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 67.6 percent from the field.

Kleber has appeared in 26 games, including one starts, at a little over 11 minutes per game. He’s averaged 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent shooting from the field, 22.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.