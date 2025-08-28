After Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic showed appreciation for Jeanie Buss' support overseas for Slovenia's EuroBasket 2025 run, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka pulled up alongside Buss, who was donning a gold Doncic jersey in support for Slovenia's matchup against Poland. Luka and the Slovenian national team are looking to bounce back from an 84-74 loss to Israel.

Pelinka and Buss made the trip to support Doncic amid EuroBasket, Buss in a Doncic Lakers jersey, supported Luka and the Slovenian national team.

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka supporting Lakers’ star Luka Doncic and Slovenia at Eurobasket 🙌 (via @srogi) pic.twitter.com/7hAEQUwLXb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Considering how long the commute was from Los Angeles to Poland, who are hosting Group D matchup, seeing Pelinka and Buss' arrival meant something to Doncic, per Eurohoops.

“Means a lot, it’s a long flight, like 11–12 hours, means a lot for them to be here to support me,” Doncic said. “We had a great lunch today, it was great to see them.”

Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka travel to visit Lakers' Luka Doncic

Article Continues Below

After Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka inked Luka Doncic to an extension during offseason, Buss and co. showed how much they believe in Doncic being the face of the team. Buss, Pelinka, and the Lakers also understood how important international competition is to Luka. Representing Slovenia means a lot to the five-time All-Star guard.

Pelinka revealed the conversation he shared with Buss and Doncic before Luka flew overseas to represent his country, per Ekipa.

“Jeanie and I talked to Luka, and he realizes that he is the leader of this team. He quickly lets you know how much pride he feels in the national team jersey,” Pelinka said. “He is very close to his teammates. We are aware that he is the first star of this national team; we believe in that too. We have worked a lot with the national team.”

With Buss and Pelinka in attendance, Doncic got off to an efficient start in Slovenia's EuroBasket opener with 14 points on 3-0f-4 attempts, including 1-of-2 from deep, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line against Poland.

The Slovenian national team will face France on Saturday as group stage continues in EuroBasket 2025. The other teams in the group include Israel, Belgium, and Iceland.