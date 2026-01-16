LOS ANGELES – In what’s been a common theme for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, the injury bug continues to strike. The Lakers recently got Rui Hachimura back, but Jaxson Hayes is currently sidelined due to a groin injury. Hayes will miss his second straight game as the Lakers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and head coach JJ Redick provided an update on when the team might expect him back in the lineup.

“He has hamstring tendinopathy,” Redick said before the Hornets game. “Hopefully it’s a short-term thing, and hopefully he’s back at some point this weekend.”

Jaxson Hayes initially sustained the hamstring injury during the Lakers’ loss to the Sacramento Kings last weekend. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds in a little over 19 minutes of play.

The Lakers have another set of back-to-back games this weekend, beginning with a trip up north against the Portland Trail Blazers before returning home on Sunday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Hayes could presumably return the lineup during one of those games.

Hayes has been a pleasant revelation for the Lakers this season. He is noticeably improved as far as his rebounding and his decision-making in the short roll. He has been thriving in his role as the team’s backup center, and has filled in well when Deandre Ayton has been out.

Hayes has appeared in 32 games so far, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 76.6 percent from the field. He re-signed with the Lakers this past offseason on a one-year contract.