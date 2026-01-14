LOS ANGELES – As has been the story this season for the Los Angeles Lakers, when one player returns to the lineup, another goes out. Rui Hachimura made his return to the court after a seven-game absence for the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, but Jaxson Hayes was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Jaxson Hayes has been one of the Lakers’ most consistent players this season, and head coach JJ Redick spoke about what he knew so far regarding Hayes’ injury.

“We’ll have more information, he did have imaging today,” Redick said prior to the team’s game against the Hawks. “It [hamstring] just tightened up in the fourth quarter last night, he couldn’t come back in the game.”

The hamstring issues is something that Hayes has apparently been dealing with for over a week now, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. His availability hinges on the results of his recent MRI.

Hayes has appeared in 32 games this season, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds with splits of 76.6 percent shooting from the field and 65.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He’s also hit his only 3-point attempt of the year thus far.

Hayes was thrust into the starting center role last season following Anthony Davis’ departure to the Dallas Mavericks. While he filled in admirably during the second half of the season, he was ineffective in the playoffs and ultimately benched in favor of a small-ball lineup.

He re-signed with the team on a one-year contract, and this season he’s thrived in a reserve role. Redick has even closed a couple of recent games with Hayes at center over Deandre Ayton. The Lakers depth has been tested this season, and the sooner they can get Hayes back in the lineup, the better.