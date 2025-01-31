The Los Angeles Lakers earned a 134-96 victory against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. LA will battle a much more challenging opponent on Saturday, however, as the Lakers prepare to play the New York Knicks on the road. JJ Redick provided two important injury updates ahead of the Knicks game, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Redick says he hopes both (Gabe) Vincent and DFS (Dorian Finney-Smith) will be available Saturday vs. NYK,” McMenamin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vincent is currently in his second season with the Lakers. The veteran guard is averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per outing. He has appeared in 39 total contests during the 2024-25 campaign. Vincent is averaging 20 minutes per game.

The Lakers recently acquired Dorian Finney-Smith in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing in 12 games with the Lakers since the trade.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the best players on the Lakers. However, depth is of the utmost importance. In order to defeat a talented team like the Knicks in New York, the Lakers will need a complete team effort. If Finney-Smith and Vincent are available, that will certainly give the team a pivotal boost.

The Lakers hold a 27-19 record as of this story's writing. They are in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Knicks, meanwhile, are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.

New York projects to be a serious contender once again following a strong 2023-24 season. Los Angeles is playing a quality brand of basketball and they may also be a legitimate contending team. The Lakers have been inconsistent at times, however.

Nevertheless, it has been a fairly successful season so far for the team as they continue to climb the standings. The Lakers will continue to provide updates on Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent ahead of Saturday's game against the Knicks.