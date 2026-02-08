The battle at Crypto.com Arena is far from over, but the Los Angeles Lakers have already given their fans a moment to remember in this high-stakes matchup against the Golden State Warriors. With Luka Doncic watching from the sidelines due to a nagging left hamstring strain, the spotlight shifted to the newest sniper in town, Luke Kennard.

Acquired just days ago from the Atlanta Hawks, Kennard didn't take long to prove why head coach JJ Redick was so high on the trade. Early in the game, Kennard leaked out in transition and stepped into a pure 3-pointer right in front of the Golden State bench.

Luke Kennard DRILLS the three for his first bucket as a Laker 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xE6ldguEna — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could only watch as the ball snapped the net, marking Kennard’s first bucket in the purple and gold. The shot sent a jolt through the arena and even caught the eye of Doncic, who was seen on the broadcast smiling and applauding his new teammate’s immediate impact.

Article Continues Below

Before tip-off, Redick kept his instructions for the sharpshooter incredibly simple: just shoot. Known for being a bit too unselfish at times, Kennard seems to have taken that advice to heart.

The veteran guard, who currently leads the league with a 49.7 percent mark from downtown, provides a massive spacing upgrade for a Los Angeles team that has struggled to find consistency from the perimeter. With the Lakers clinging to a lead late in the fourth quarter, every possession feels like a playoff preview.

Austin Reaves has been doing the heavy lifting offensively, but the gravity Kennard provides is already opening up lanes for others. Whether the Lakers can hold off this late Golden State surge remains to be seen, but the debut of the NBA's active leader in 3-point percentage is already living up to the hype.