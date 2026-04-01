On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers kept their winning ways going with a comfortable home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This game marked the return of Luka Doncic after a brief one-game suspension due to picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Doncic was back in full force against the Cavaliers, scoring 42 points to go along with 12 assists, and at one point, the star even rose up for a rare dunk.

After the game, Doncic had jokes about the slam.

"My head hurts. I hit the rim." Luka Doncic got jokes after the Lakers' win 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/I1J6ROSktf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

After the game, Doncic was asked who is winning the ongoing in-season dunk contest between himself and Lakers co-star Austin Reaves, who is also not exactly known to be a high flyer.

“Me. He got 3, I got 4,” joked Doncic, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

While Doncic may not be the highest jumper in the NBA, he is inarguably one of its best players, and probably its best overall scorer, now having eclipsed the 30-point plateau in 13 consecutive games, the highest mark of his career.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have continued to hold strong at number three in the Western Conference, winning all three games at home since returning from their final East Coast trip of the season. While they won't be moving up any higher than that thanks to the sustained dominance of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, it's still been an impressive late-season surge for the Lakers, who are looking to make amends for last year's playoff flameout against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers will next look to put the NBA world on notice with a big test against the reigning champion Thunder on Thursday evening from Oklahoma City. Tipoff is set for 9:30 pm ET.